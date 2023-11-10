Savannah Chrisley Claims Dad Todd Chrisley Has Faced 'Retaliation' in Prison

Savannah Chrisley's advocacy for better prison conditions has sparked "a lot of retaliation" against her father, Todd Chrisley, who is currently serving time in prison on fraud charges. The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum told Entertainment Tonight that her fight for her father and mother, Julie Chrisley, to have better conditions at the prisons in which they are serving a combined 15-year sentence, has been "really tough" for the incarcerated reality stars.

"It's been really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything," Savannah told the outlet. "That's been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There's been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him]." The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test contestant and her brother, Chase Chrisley, have both spoken out about the alleged treatment of inmates at Todd's prison in Pensacola, Florida.

"You have no air conditioning. It can be 115 degrees inside. You're padlocking ice machines, you're not giving proper medical care, you're giving people the wrong medication," Savannah claimed of her parents' conditions in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight. Chase, 27, echoed on the Chasin' Birdies podcast, "Their conditions are just so s---ty, too. Like, everybody acts like my dad's in some country club and that's not the case at all. I mean, they got like black mold [where my dad is], and my mom's place is even worse. I mean, she doesn't even have air conditioning. They're in a camp. It's better than like being behind a wall."

Todd's own lawyer, Jay Surgent, has spoken out about his client's prison conditions, claiming to RadarOnline.com that the Chrisley patriarch was given the wrong medication and that another inmate was "inadvertently" given insulin. "The medical department is in shambles," the attorney claimed last month, adding that the inmate who allegedly received insulin, was rendered "unconscious and they were rushed to the hospital." He added, "These types of mix-ups and mistakes are inexcusable and just another indication of how terrible these conditions are and have become."

Todd and Julie reported to their respective prisons in January after originally being sentenced to 12 and seven years behind bars, respectively, in November. Since the couple has reported to prison, they've received reduced sentences, with Todd set to be released now in 2033 – two years early – and Julie scheduled for release in 2028 – 14 months early.