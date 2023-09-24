Savannah Chrisley Honors Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles After His Sudden Death

Savannah Chrisley is honoring her late fiancé Nic Kerdiles. The former NHL player was killed after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning. Chrisley began dating the 29-year-old in 2017, and they got engaged in 2018. She confirmed in 2020 that they had decided to call it quits. Even so, she is paying tribute to her former beau. Via People, the Chrisley Knows Best alum shared a Boomerang on her Instagram Story of the two of them sharing kissing with the caption, "I'm still hoping you respond to my text…"

She shared a touching tribute along with another photo of them holding hands on the beach and smiling. "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today…" Chrisley wrote. "I miss and love you. I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you.' Please send me a sign that you're ok… maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. Or pasta with white sauce… or maybe even your favorite carrot cake. We loved hard…and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

Nic Kerdiles died around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning after he ran through a stop sign in a residential area north of Nashville. The motorcycle hit the driver's side of a BMW. While the driver wasn't injured, Kerdiles sustained severe injuries and died after he was transported to a nearby hospital. He played for the Anaheim Ducks from 2014 to 2017 and was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2018. Kerdiles is also known for appearing on the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, as Savannah Chrisley is the daughter of failed real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley.

Chrisley's brother, Chase, also paid tribute to Kerdiles. He shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the two of them out on the golf course with matching hats and cigars, with the caption, "No words… i love you." Kerdiles has remained close with the Chrisley family after the breakup, so it's hard to imagine how they're feeling amidst it all. While it's been three years since the split, it's clear that the love Chrisley had for Kerdiles never went away. It makes the news all the more harder to bear. Kerdiles had also been open about his mental health struggles, wanting to focus more on his family and enjoying life. Our condolences go out to Kerdiles' family, the Chrisley family, his friends, and his loved ones.