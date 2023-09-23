'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Nic Kerdiles Dies in Crash

Kerdiles and Chrisley split back in 2020 after getting together in 2017.

Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance and former professional hockey player, has died at 29. According to TMZ, the former NHL player was killed after a motorcycle crash, passing away due to his injuries early Saturday morning.

As the outlet details, Nashville PD confirmed Kerdiles' passing and said the accident was likely the result of Kerdiles running a stop sign north of the city. The police say Kerdiles struck the driver's side of a BMW with his motorcycle, stopping the car immediately and sending Kerdiles to the hospital.

Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Dies After Motorcycle Crash https://t.co/gvmZ5gClIN — TMZ (@TMZ) September 23, 2023

Kerdiles even posted a photo to his Instagram account earlier in the night, showing him on his Indian motorcycle clad in his helmet. Police confirmed that neither Kerdiles nor the BMW driver were impaired.

This is developing...