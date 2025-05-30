Savannah Chrisley Shares First Photos of Dad Todd Chrisley Following Prison Release

Savannah Chrisley and Todd Chrisley are getting ahead of the paparazzi after the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch’s presidential pardon.

The day after Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were released from prison on Wednesday, Savannah took to social media to share the first photos of her father’s face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing multiple selfies with her father set to Jason Aldean’s “We Back,” Savannah captioned the Reel, “To the paparazzi following us looking to pay your bills… here’s your photo,” adding a face palm emoji and tagging her dad.

In the photos, Todd can be seen sporting sunglasses and a black baseball cap while smiling next to Savannah, who wears a “Make America Great Again” hat and black sweatshirt.

In another clip, Todd and Savannah could be seen trying to leave Nordstrom together while trying to avoid any paparazzi that might be awaiting them. As Todd put a bag over his head, he told the camera, “You b—ches aren’t paying your bills from me.”

Todd said in the video that he wanted to keep his face away from the paparazzi lenses right now due to the “BOP (Federal Bureau of Prisons) glow” he’s got, adding, “I’m so happy to be home. I’m going to start my skincare routine tomorrow.”

As for wife Julie, Todd stated that she was “hiding” at home, quipping, “She’s smarter than I am.”

Todd and Julie were convicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars. They reported to separate prisons in January 2023, where they had been serving time until receiving a full pardon from President Donald Trump Tuesday.

“Both my parents are coming home,” Savannah said in an Instagram video at the time. “I could not be more grateful.”

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” she continued. “So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

Before her father’s release, Savannah told reporters, “This process has been absolutely insane and I’m just so grateful that I’m gonna leave here with my dad,” as per TMZ. “I got here at 2 a.m. last night and I have not gone to sleep … I’m just a daughter who wants to take her dad home with me.”