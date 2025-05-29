Savannah Chrisley Says Dad Todd Chrisley Is ‘Jacked’ Following Prison Release

Todd Chrisley is “jacked” after spending time behind bars.

The 56-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star made his first social media appearance Wednesday after he and wife Julie Chrisley were released from prison, having received a full pardon from President Donald Trump one day prior.

Appearing on daughter Savannah Chrisley’s Instagram Story after she picked him up from prison in Florida, Todd’s face stayed off-camera as they discussed his new physique.

“What are you trying to get me to do?” Savannah, 27, asked her dad, who encouraged her to “feel that muscle” built up in his arm. Touching his arm, Savannah admitted, “Oh yeah, feel the muscle! I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard.”

savannah chrisley

“Todd is jacked,” Todd added as Savannah then panned the camera over to her best friend and hair stylist Tyler Bishop, who was driving the father-daughter duo. “@toddchrisley is JACKED,” she captioned the video.

As Savannah picked up her father from prison in Florida, her 19-year-old brother Grayson similarly retrieved mom Julie from her prison in Kentucky. Todd and Julie were convicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars.

The two reported to prison in January 2023 and had been appealing their cases leading up to their pardon, which was announced by Trump on Tuesday. “Both my parents are coming home,” Savannah said in an Instagram video at the time. “I could not be more grateful.”

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” she continued. “So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

Before her father’s release, Savannah told reporters, “This process has been absolutely insane and I’m just so grateful that I’m gonna leave here with my dad,” as per TMZ. “I got here at 2 a.m. last night and I have not gone to sleep … I’m just a daughter who wants to take her dad home with me.”