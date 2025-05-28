Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive Pardons From President Trump Amid Prison Sentences

It’s official: after an arduous appeal process spearheaded by their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, Todd and Julie Chrisley have officially been granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump. The reality television couple were sentenced in 2022 for various financial crimes.

The two reality stars were found guilty of defrauding banks in Atlanta out of more than $30 million and evading taxes. Per Newsweek, the pardons come amid Trump’s broad plan of granting clemency to high-profile allies and supporters.

In a social media post, the White House said Trump personally called Savannah to deliver the news, which was captured across social media profiles including The Shade Room. The news also comes as the family prepped their return to reality television.

“It’s a terrible thing [that they were convicted] but it’s a great thing and your parents can be free and clean and I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump told Savannah from the Oval Office during the call. Savannah became emotional during the call. “I don’t know them but give them my regards and I hope you all have a good life,” he added.

The Chrisleys’ son Grayson also became overwhelmed with emotion, saying, “Mr. President, I just wanna say thank you for bringing my parents back.” Trump said the sentence they were given was “pretty harsh.”

The Chrisleys were found guilty in 2022 of submitting fraudulent documents to secure tens of millions in loans, then using the money to fund a lavish lifestyle including luxury cars, designer clothing, and real estate.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie Chrisley to seven, as well as being ordered to pay a combined $17.8 million in restitution. Prosecutors said Todd had also filed for bankruptcy and abandoned more than $20 million in unpaid loans at the time of their convictions. Julie’s case was later returned to the lower court for resentencing. Since being in prison, they have complained of harsh treatment and unlivable conditions.