Savannah Chrisley Picks Up Dad Todd From Prison Following His and Julie’s Pardons

Savannah Chrisley has been reunited with father, Todd Chrisley, following President Donald Trump’s pardon of the Chrisley Knows Best alum and his wife, Julie Chrisley.

The 27-year-old Chrisley daughter arrived at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida wearing a pink “Make America Great Again” outfit, where she spoke with reporters while waiting for her father to be released.



“I am just so grateful that I am gonna leave here with my dad,” she told reporters, as per TMZ. She also confirmed that she and her 19-year-old brother, Grayson Chrisley, had split up so he could pick up their mother, Julie Chrisley, from prison in Kentucky.

Julie, 52, and Todd, 56, were originally sentenced to a combined 19-year prison sentence after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. The former USA Network stars reported to prison to begin their sentences in January 2023.

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he would be pardoning the Chrisleys for their crimes. “Both my parents are coming home,” Savannah said in an Instagram video at the time. “I could not be more grateful.”

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” she continued. “So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

After picking up her father from prison, Savannah shared a triumphant post to Instagram, saying that her smile at the press conference earlier in the day was something she hadn’t seen “in years.”

“It’s the smile of a daughter who refused to give up. A woman who cried in silence, broke down in court bathrooms, and kept showing up even when the world told her to sit down,” she continued. “Behind that smile is exhaustion. Trauma. A million sleepless nights. But also… fire. Conviction. Faith.”

“I’m the product of a pissed off daughter and a relentless woman,” she added, in part. “And trust me when I say…there is nothing more dangerous than a woman fighting for her family.”

Going on to thank God, Trump, prison reform advocate Alice Johnson, and the U.S. Justice Department’s new pardon attorney, Ed Martin, Savannah asked that people use her family’s story as a reminder to “keep fighting.”

“Cry if you need to. Break down if you must. But don’t you dare stop believing.

Your voice matters. Your story matters,” she wrote. “And when women rise, mountains move. We’re just getting started.”