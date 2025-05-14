Savannah Chrisley Says Family Will Need ‘Intensive’ Therapy After Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Prison Release

Savannah Chrisley thinks he family will need “intensive” therapy to resolve their issues once parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are released from prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple has been serving time behind bars on bank fraud charges since January 2023, and their combined 19-year sentence has seen a reduction since they first reported to prison.

Even so, Savannah told Julie’s mother, Nanny Pam, on Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast that there’s a lot of pain surrounding her parents’ incarceration and all the family moments they’ve missed.

“When Robert [Shiver] and I broke up, when Mom was like, ‘I just wanna be there… just through all of it.’ Yeah. And she can’t,” Savannah said, pointing out that her parents also couldn’t attend younger brother Grayson’s high school graduation.

“Grayson going to college,” Nanny Pam added. ”And the sad part about that is you can never get those things back. They’re gone. They’re in the past. And that’s why I think we have to, as a family, pull together, forgive and try to move forward, we’re not promised tomorrow and [there’s] nothing we can do about yesterday, and we can only live for today.”

Savannah said that while she agreed with her grandmother, she also thought that “just because you’re my family, if you act a fool, that don’t mean I have to get along with you or be family with you.”

“Well, sometimes you have to love from a distance, Savannah, and if that’s how you can do it right now is love from a distance, then do that,” Nanny Pam responded. “But I think when your mom and dad get home that there’s gonna be a coming together of the family.”

Savannah lamented, “There’s going to be a lot of stuff that happens because when they come home, I have already told them that over the past two and a half years, I’ve figured it out. So if they come home thinking they’re gonna rescue individuals and act like nothing’s happened, then I’m out. I told them that and Mama has said, ‘Well, that’s not happening.’”

Savannah continued that while talking to her mom, “I said, ‘If we’re going to actually all come back together, there needs to be an intensive, week-long therapy that we all go to and hash everything out.’ … Because that’s the only way that anything’s gonna be resolved.”