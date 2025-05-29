Julie Chrisley Released From Prison Following Her and Todd’s Pardons

Julie Chrisley is a free woman following President Donald Trump’s pardon of the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch and her husband, Todd Chrisley.

The 52-year-old reality personality was released from FMC Lexington in Kentucky on Wednesday and picked up by 19-year-old son Grayson Chrisley, daughter Savannah Chrisley told reporters while picking up her father, 56, from FPC Pensacola in Florida.

Todd and Julie were originally sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, after being convicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges in 2022. The two reported to prison in January 2023 and had been appealing their convictions in the subsequent years.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he would be pardoning the Chrisleys completely, shocking their family. “Both my parents are coming home,” Savannah, 27, said in an Instagram video at the time. “I could not be more grateful.”

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” she continued. “So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

“I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration,” the couple’s 28-year-old son, Chase Chrisley, told the New York Post. “I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!”

After picking up her father from prison, Savannah wrote on Instagram that her parents’ pardon was the result of plenty of hard work from their advocates. “I’m the product of a pissed off daughter and a relentless woman,” she wrote in part. “And trust me when I say…there is nothing more dangerous than a woman fighting for her family.”

Thanking God, Trump, prison reform advocate Alice Johnson, and the U.S. Justice Department’s pardon attorney, Ed Martin, Savannah said that her family’s story is a reminder to “keep fighting.”

“Cry if you need to. Break down if you must. But don’t you dare stop believing.

Your voice matters. Your story matters,” she wrote. “And when women rise, mountains move. We’re just getting started.”