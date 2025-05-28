Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Retrieving Her Parents Todd and Julie From Prison Following Pardon

Savannah Chrisley is “freaking out” over parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s imminent return home following a presidential pardon.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he planned to fully pardon the Chrisley Knows Best stars after they were sentenced to a collective 19 years in prison on tax evasion and bank fraud charges in 2022.

After getting the news, Savannah took to Instagram with a candid reaction video. “We are freaking out over here. I have shed so many tears,” she began. “The president called me personally as I walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both my parents.”

The Growing Up Chrisley star said her parents were expected to come home “tonight or tomorrow” as she thanked Trump and her family’s attorneys for getting them out of prison.

In the meantime, Savannah said she was getting her parents’ clothes and room together as she reeled from the news. “I’m just speechless,” she gushed, adding, “It still doesn’t feel real. I’m freaking out. So I’m gonna go prepare to pick up my parents.”

Todd and Julie first reported to prison in January 2023 after initially being indicted on fraud charges in August 2019. After being convicted, both Todd and Julie started appealing their case. And while Julie’s appeal was initially granted due to insufficient evidence, a judge later ruled that her original punishment was correctly handed down. Both Todd and Julie had their original sentences reduced in September 2023.

Savannah has been asking Trump to pardon her parents since his election and spoke of their imprisonment during her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Savannah Chrisley during the Republican National Convention (RNC) near the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Following Tuesday’s pardon news, Savannah issued a statement about the news. “For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home,” she wrote in part, as per PEOPLE. “This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family.”

“Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over,” she continued. “I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one. Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right.”