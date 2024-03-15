Savannah Chrisley Reveals Parents Todd and Julie Haven't Spoken Since Entering Prison

Savannah Chrisley is once again speaking out against the conditions her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, are allegedly experiencing in prison. The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum told E! News after Wednesday's The Masked Singer performance that she's been having to serve as a go-between for her parents, as she said they haven't been able to speak to one another since reporting to their separate prisons in January 2023 to serve out their sentences for fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah claimed that while her parents have access to email, they haven't been able to have "steady communication" in that way. "The last time they spoke was the morning they went into federal prison," Savannah told the outlet, alleging that there is "a lot of retaliation going on against my father for how outspoken we've been about conditions" inside the federal prison. Savannah claimed that prison officials have been "blocking a lot of his emails correspondence to my mom," which makes things "really difficult."

A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons responded to the outlet Thursday, noting that while they "do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, nor do we comment on anecdotical allegations," they do "take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

Savannah made sure to send a message to her parents behind bars on The Masked Singer Wednesday, dedicating her character Afghan Hound's performance of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by The Tokens to Todd and Julie. "I know singing is not for me, I don't know what a note is, nor do I know what rhythm is, but it was a good experience!" she said after being eliminated and unmasked, adding, "I want to make my family smile and laugh from afar, and that's what's giving me the courage tonight."

She later told PEOPLE that she did divulge her Masked Singer secret to her parents in prison. "I told them especially just to give my parents something to look forward to because I know that they can watch it [from prison]," she said. "That was really the main purpose of doing it, was just because I wanted them to get to be a part of it and get to watch it and laugh and kind of make a joke out of it with me."