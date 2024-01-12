Todd and Julie Chrisley Quietly Sold Their Mansion From Behind Bars

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still making moves from prison, it seems. TMZ reports that the couple quietly sold their Tennessee mansion from behind bars, and they made a pretty penny off of it. According to the outlet, the Chrisley's sprawling home — which sold in April 2023 — brought in $5.2 million.

The home 13,279 square-foot home sits in Brentwood, TN, and comes with a number of incredible features. A professional chef's kitchen, an indoor sports court, a pool with a jacuzzi, and amazing architecture are just some of the amenities. TMZ added that the property was sold off-market, which is why news of it went unknown for several months. Notably, the Chrisleys bought the home in 2019 for $3.3 million, so it seems they made a profit off of the sale.

In November 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley wer sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. In addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Prosecutors also claimed that the Chrisleys began refusing to pay rent, months after officially renting the property. Todd and Julie were ultimately found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, as well as charges of submitting false documents to banks for loans. Peter Tarantino, an accountant the couple hired, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, per AP.

Todd and Julie reported to prison in January 2023 to serve sentences handed down during their 2022 fraud trial. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 50, and Todd, 54, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were initially denied. However, their daughter Savannah recently revealed that the "appeals court has granted our oral arguments," which will begin in the spring.

Savannah has also addressed rumors that her parents are getting divorced. According to TV Insider, Savannah took to Instagram to set the record straight about claims that Julie is "hiring counsel to file for divorce." The Unlocked podcast host firmly stated that there is no truth to these rumors.