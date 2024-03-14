Savannah Chrisley Dedicates Her Awful 'Masked Singer' Performance to Her Parents in Prison

Savannah Chrisley dedicated her questionable performance on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer to parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley as they serve out their prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion.

The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum admittedly isn't a great singer, laughing her way through her performance of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by The Tokens while disguised as the Afghan Hound, but she assured the panel that she was willing to look foolish if it meant giving her family something to look forward to. "I know singing is not for me, I don't know what a note is, nor do I know what rhythm is, but it was a good experience!" she said after being unmasked, adding, "I want to make my family smile and laugh from afar, and that's what's giving me the courage tonight."

Following Wednesday's episode airing, Savannah told PEOPLE that she accepted The Masked Singer gig amid her "year of just saying yes," inspired by her parents' prison sentences and the tragic death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle crash at age 29 last year. "I'm like, 'You know what? Don't take life too serious. Laugh, have fun, make fun of yourself, and just go for it,'" she told the outlet. "That was really the main reason why I did it."

While the reality personality has "no musical abilities," she said she had "zero hesitation" after committing to having fun during her time on the show. That meant going on stage with "zero training whatsoever," as Savannah revealed she turned down the show's vocal lessons as a "waste of time" due to her lack of musical prowess. "I just feel like I would've run myself crazy if I actually tried to prepare for it because I'm freaking terrible," she admitted. "I just jumped in and freaking did it."

As for keeping her Masked Singer performance a secret, the former pageant queen said her parents "definitely knew" about her appearance on the show. "I told them especially just to give my parents something to look forward to because I know that they can watch it [from prison]," she said. "That was really the main purpose of doing it, was just because I wanted them to get to be a part of it and get to watch it and laugh and kind of make a joke out of it with me."