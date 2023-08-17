Here's How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Reality Show

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be serving a collective 19-year prison sentence on tax fraud charges, but they'll still be participating in the Chrisley family's upcoming new reality series. After last week's announcement that Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Nanny Faye have a new reality series in the works under Scout Productions following the end of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd and Julie's attorney explained to PEOPLE how his clients will be involved in the upcoming show.

The prisons have certain rules and regulations that prohibit filming, Jay Surgent, a Partner at Weiner Law Group LLP, explained, but Todd is "very excited" about the family's return to television and "will contribute in every way that he can." So while Todd and Julie won't be "active film participants," Surgent said the family patriarch will communicate through his kids to "be adding his viewpoints on things relative to his thoughts about his children, what they're doing with their careers" as well as "his own situation as well as Julie's situation."

Given the Chrisleys' ongoing legal appeal, Surgent explained that there are "certain limitations, ethically, as well as defense-wise and as well as prosecution-wise," as to what can be included on the show, including any details about their case or anything that any court involved "would ultimately frown upon any comments made on legal arguments pro and con their positions by their children on a national TV unscripted program, ex parte." However they can "talk about it in general," Surgent noted. "They have to be careful as to what they say as to not prejudice their parents' appeal. Or, for that matter, prejudice the prosecution's position. They're not allowed to do that either," he concluded. "But they'll be cautious about that."

There's plenty of drama to be had outside of the Chrisleys' legal issues, including Chase's recent split from fiancée Emmy Medders and Savannah's new role as legal custodian of her younger brother and niece. Savannah said in a statement upon the show's development announcement that "the time was right" to share her family's story and that she was "so happy to be back." The show's premiere date and network have yet to be announced.