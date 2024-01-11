Julie Chrisley Welcomes Family for Prison Visit on 51st Birthday

Julie Chrisley is spending her 51st birthday in prison, but she'll be welcoming family for a visit to celebrate the day. The reality TV star will turn 51 on Friday, and — according to PEOPLE — a source confirmed that she will get a special visit from daughter Savannah Chrisley at her Kentucky prison facility. Savannah's younger siblings Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 10, will join as well.

PEOPLE went on to share a message from Chrisley family attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, who told the outlet that Julie has remained "hopeful" amid the challenging times she's faced over the last few years. "Julie is strong and optimistic and certainly doesn't want to be behind bars for her birthday," Little said. "But she's hopeful that with the appeal, this will be the last birthday that she does spend on bars."

In November 2022, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. In addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Prosecutors also claimed that the Chrisleys began refusing to pay rent, months after officially renting the property. Todd and Julie were ultimately found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, as well as charges of submitting false documents to banks for loans. Peter Tarantino, an accountant the couple hired, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, per AP.

Todd and Julie reported to prison earlier this year to serve sentences handed down during their 2022 fraud trial. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 50, and Todd, 54, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were initially denied. However, Savannah recently revealed that the "appeals court has granted our oral arguments," which will begin in the spring.

Savannah has also addressed rumors that her parents are getting divorced. According to TV Insider, Savannah took to Instagram to set the record straight about claims that Julie is "hiring counsel to file for divorce." The Unlocked podcast host firmly stated that there is no truth to these rumors.

"I was notified that the National Enquirer was going to be running a story on or about Julie Chrisley hiring counsel to file for divorce," Savannah wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "That is a lie and the only reason I'm speaking about the National Enquirer is because, frankly, you should be held accountable for all of your lies. The fact that you are going out here trying to wreak havoc on people's lives with a lie is absolutely insane."