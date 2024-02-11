Todd and Julie Chrisley Face Loss of $1 Million Amid Prison Sentence

Todd Chrisley insists he's more focused on his appeal, though he makes it clear the government doesn't deserve the money.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still focused on their appeal while waiting behind bars, though it is far from the only issue. According to Radar, the federal government is still working to seize the $1 million Chrisley and his wife were awarded after the initial Georgia tax evasion case.

According to documents cited by the outlet, the government is looking to intercept the $1 million payment, claiming it should go toward their $17 million in restitution due to their fraud convictions.

Chrisley believes they have no right to the money, according to his attorney Jay Surgent. He argues that the money is off limits because they "never got possession of it and didn't receive any of the proceeds." He also claims the funds were used to pay debts and legal fees.

"Todd is in very good spirits," he added, noting Chrisley is happy and confident for his upcoming appeal hearing. "He's looking forward and praying for a good result."

Radar also adds that Todd and Julie Chrisley haven't spoken in over a year, with the blame going toward Chrisley's warded denying his request for a monthly phone call with his wife. Despite this, Surgent tells Radar that the couple are still in love and it is stronger than before. Chrisley's appeal hearing is set for April.