Savannah Chrisley's Rumored Boyfriend Survived Ex-Wife's Alleged Murder Plot

Savannah Chrisley has found love again, according to PEOPLE, and her family's troubles are not the biggest drama they will have to navigate. As the outlet notes, Chrisley is dating ex-football player Robert Shiver.

Shiver's football career isn't the dramatic bit of the relationship. As it turns out, Shiver is the survivor of an alleged murder plot by his wife, Lindsay Shiver. According to PEOPLE, Shiver learned of his wife's alleged affair, prompting the former beauty queen and Auburn University cheerleader to reportedly plot to kill her husband along with her boyfriend.

The wife and boyfriend allegedly met with a hitman in Abaco, Bahamas, where the Shivers have a home. Police uncovered the plot in a series of WhatsApp messages they uncovered when they were investigating a break0-in at Grabber's Bar and Grill in July. The phone with the messages belonged to someone who was a suspect in the break-in.

"On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, [the defendants,] while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver," a police report indicated, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise (Via PEOPLE).

The three defendants are set to return to court on Oct. 5, and they were not required to enter a plea. For Shiver, he's uninvolved outside of being the alleged target, and is now connected to the reality star amid her family's own legal trouble.

It is Chrisley's first relationship since the breakup of her engagement with Nic Kerdiles. The pair were engaged for two years before Chrisley revealed the split in September 2020.

"You've all been wondering...so here it is: Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it's not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits," Chrisley wrote on social media. "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."

She called their time together were some of "the best years of my life" and was putting her trust in God to determine the next steps. "I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it," Chrisley wrote.