Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Break up After Almost 3 Years Together

After spending three years together, Savannah Chrisley and her fiance, Nic Kerdiles, have split. The news comes after the two were planning on walking down the aisle but had to instead postpone their would-be big day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star shared the news on her Instagram late Tuesday night. Her caption suggested it was a joint decision to call things off, “There’s no hatred between the two of us.” As a result, she said it was very difficult to say goodbye. The couple walks away with “nothing but love, respect and admiration” for each other. She called the time they spent together the “best years” of her life. Before wrapping up her post, Chrisley noted that God “has a far greater purpose” for her and that she hopes all of her followers “be kind” after hearing this news.

The two first met on Instagram and soon began to date in 2017. A year later Kerdiles proposed to Chrisley. In June, the two announced that they would be postponing their wedding, not necessarily because of anything regarding the pandemic but because, as she explained on her podcast, the two moved through things fast. "I just knew we had to work on things on a different level," she said on her Chrisley Confessions podcast. Continuing on, she said the couple had a lot to work on, though never getting into any specifics. There were previously rumors of the two's relationship being in jeopardy, which she addressed earlier in July and prior towards the end of 2019.

As of this posting, Kerdiles has yet to comment on the split. The last time he shared a post regarding his now ex-fiance on Aug. 11 when the two were celebrating her 23rd birthday. Kerdiles referred to her has the woman who changed his life, "I continue to thank God every day for having put you in my life." Back in May, he shared another photo of the two, this time saying she has a "heart of gold" and "a smile that shines bright." Kerdiles is an unsigned free agent in the National Hockey League, last playing in the American Hockey League as part of the Winnipeg Jets' organization. Kerdiles previously played in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks, the franchise that drafted him in 2012.