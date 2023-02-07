'Chrisley Knows Best' Returns to USA Despite Todd and Julie's Imprisonments

Chrisley Knows Best has officially returned to the USA Network, despite the imprisonment of both Todd and Julie Chrisley on financial crimes convictions. On Monday, Feb. 6, viewers were very surprised to discover the Season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best. Many had presumed the show was canceled after Todd and Julie's arrests, and technically that is not inaccurate.

According to a report from Deadline, Chrisley Knows Best is actually a canceled series. However, some of the 10th season had been filmed prior to Todd and Julie's trial. The episodes that were filmed will air as planned, with TV Line noting that Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 will likely be much shorter than the 20-episode seasons of the past. Finally, the outlets not that it is unlikely the new season will feature any footage of the family's legal troubles, court appearances, or jail life.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

In their first and only comments in the wake of their 2022 sentencing, Todd and Julie opened up about how they were feeling as they faced down several years in prison. "Age is just a number, and since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last," Julie said during an episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, reading a quote by Priscilla Shirer. "Yesterday doesn't matter," Todd added, "Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow. What God calls us through, he will walk us through."