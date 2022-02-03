Savannah Chrisley’s Ex Nic Kerdiles Reveals He Contemplated Suicide in Emotional Video

Savannah Chrisley joined her ex Nic Kerdiles for an emotional video on Wednesday night in which her former fiance admits to recently attempting suicide. The Chrisley Knows Best star sat with father Todd Chrisley as she started the almost 20-minute video discussing the negative toll the Coronavirus pandemic has taken on many people’s mental health –– which led into Kerdiles telling his sensitive testimony about what happened.

“I’m super grateful to be here today,” he said. “As Todd mentioned, I recently went through COVID as well and now [I’m] reading a lot more about it to kind of understand why this situation might have happened that occurred the other night.”

Kerdiles continued, “With COVID and some of the things that I’ve had from COVID, I’ve been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it to a point that…I don’t remember anything that happened that night and I was in a full blackout.”

Somehow, he says he wound up with a gun in his hand. “I don’t know where I was at in my mental state but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects. the medication, the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do,” he explained. The grave plans were thwarted when Nic’s friend Chad, whom he’d made plans with prior to, showed up. “And if he wasn’t there, I don’t know if I would still be here today, to be completely honest,” Nic said. He credited “people like Savannah and Todd and Chad who came to support me and love me” as a large reason why he’s still alive today.

Nic visibly struggled to tell the story but worked through his truth in the hopes that his story might help someone who might also be experiencing suicidal thoughts. The group also decided to tell their narrative in their own words “because we live in a world full of social media and people wanting to be the first to break a story for their own benefit, and TMZ wants to go ahead and do that.”

Todd Chrisley offered Nic a pat on the back for being so vulnerable online “You’re a good kid with a great heart and you don’t deserve the glass bowl or the fishbowl lifestyle that you’ve inherited because of us,” he said. “And rather than celebrate that this young man is still here that he’s surrounded by people that love him, and that he has the help that he needs…TMZ wanted to run this story so they can attach our name to it so that you will click on it so that they can turn his situation into income.”

The outlet reported on the situation as it was developing, describing Nic as going through a “psychotic episode.” TMZ also obtained recordings of the 9-1-1 call made by Savannah and Todd as they tried to stop Nic before it was too late. “Mental illness should not be made fun of it should not be taken lightly. And we should do everything in our power to lift those that are struggling with that up,” Todd said. “Suicide is a real thing. Depression is a real thing. Anxiety is a real thing. And there are so many different sources that you can go to get help. But obviously, you have the Suicide Prevention Hotline that you can call if there’s no one else around, and that number is 1-800-273-8255.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.