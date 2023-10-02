Todd Chrisley's Prison Conditions Allegedly Revealed in Letter Sent to Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley hasn't hidden her disgust at her parents' treatment in prison, criticizing their conditions and even claiming that a dog wouldn't be kept in such confines. And now, according to The Blast, she might have more proof for her claims.

According to the outlet, Chrisley received a reported letter from a whistleblower at the prison housing her father. Posting it to Todd Chrisley's Instagram account, the daughter tagged a slew of people in hopes of raising awareness.

The letter is dated Sept. 16, 2023, and is purported to be from an administrative employee at Pensacola's prison, claiming they've seen "inhumane conditions" working under three wardens. "My co-workers and I are working in conditions that keep myself and all staff vulnerable to respiratory issues because of the black mold that is out of control," the employee wrote. "The air conditioning barely works in some buildings and not at all in others."

Heat waves created a messy situation with limited air conditioning, but that wasn't as bad as the black mold, the ruined property, and the warden's plan to use chlorine to rid the prison of the growth. "I was told that inmates experienced skin burns. Several staff members, myself included, had to leave the building because the raw chlorine caused eye irritation and difficulty breathing," the letter adds.

Savannah Chrisley Honors Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles After His Sudden Deathhttps://t.co/qkpbn7In87 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) September 24, 2023

The entire letter can be viewed on Chrisley's page. Savannah Chrisley added some info in the caption of the post. "Imagine this: the irony of a government shutdown looming, and I receive an anonymous email from a staff at [bureau of prisons] FPC Pensacola voicing their concern about inhumane working conditions," Chrisley wrote. "Now, if the conditions are inhumane for staff, they must be inhumane for the inmates, too. How could THE WARDEN let this happen? What is the union going to do about it?"

Chrisley tagged the media in her comment, asking what it would take for the media to report on the conditions. It is only the latest view into prison life that has the reality star calling for changes. It also comes on the heels of Chrisley mourning the loss of her former fiance after a deadly motorcycle crash in September.