Todd and Julie Chrisley Set for Earlier Prison Release

It's been revealed that Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set for an earlier prison release. E! News reports that Todd has had his prison release moved up to Jan. 22, 2033. This is two years earlier than his originally scheduled release in 2035. As for Julie, she is now scheduled to be released from prison on Oct. 19, 2028, a year and three months earlier than her previous release date.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 50, and her husband Todd, 54, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. In addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Prosecutors also claimed that the Chrisleys began refusing to pay rent, months after officially renting the property. Todd and Julie were ultimately found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, as well as charges of submitting false documents to banks for loans. Peter Tarantino, an accountant the couple hired, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, per AP.

In their first comments following their sentencing, Todd and Julie opened up about how they were feeling as they faced down several years in prison. "Age is just a number, and since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last," Julie said during an episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, reading a quote by Priscilla Shirer. "Yesterday doesn't matter," Todd added, "Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow. What God calls us through, he will walk us through."

The pair were clear that their faith was a crucial part of how they were learning to cope with their fate. "God will call you to do something, and he'll equip you to do it. He'll give you what you need to do it," Julie offered. "The difficulties I'm going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they're watching, if I screw it up, they're watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they're watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."