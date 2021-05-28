Ryan Seacrest Has His Eye on Disney Channel Alum and Her Sisters to Be Next Kardashian Family

✖

Singer and actress Bella Thorne's family might be at the center of Ryan Seacrest's next reality television series. Seacrest is looking for a follow-up to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and sources told Page Six Wednesday that the Thorne family might be his next stars. Seacrest's rep denied the report. Thorne, 23, shot to fame as a Disney Channel star but has been the center of several controversies in recent years that have eclipsed her film and music work.

Seacrest reportedly has "his eye" on the Thorne family, hoping that they could replace the Kardashians. The American Idol host's team denied this to Page Six, but insiders suggest the Thornes could be perfect for the job. "They've even got a Kylie," one insider said, referring to Thorne's half-sister Kaili, 29, whose name is pronounced the same as Kylie Jenner's. Thorne also has another sister, Dani, 28.

Bella Thorne. (Photo: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The insiders told Page Six that Seacrest and the Thorne sisters are considering test taping. However, Seacrest's rep shot down the idea. "This project and news are completely false and Ryan nor his team have not had any discussions with or about the Thornes," his rep said. "There are no plans for Ryan and the Thornes to work together."

Seacrest is the creator of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and serves as an executive producer. It is by far the most successful reality TV franchise, with several spin-offs focusing on different members of the Kardashian family. The show will finish with 20 seasons and over 270 episodes after the finale airs on E! Network on June 10. The Kardashians plan on making a new show for Hulu.

As for Thorne, she has been at the center of several controversies lately that would fit in a reality show storyline. Her biggest controversy came in August 2020, when she joined OnlyFans and became the first person to earn $1 million on her first day on the platform. However, fans quickly demanded refunds after many of the photos she claimed showed her nude really showed her in lingerie. Thorne later claimed she would donate her proceeds from OnlyFans to charitable causes, and use some of the funds for her production company.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture, Thorne said she was writing a new series that she hoped to announce soon. "I'm really excited, 'cause it's my baby. I created the series that I'm so in love with and could not, not write it if I tried," Thorne said in March. She "literally could not hold [herself] back from writing this project," Thorne said, describing the show as "so personal" to her.

Thorne also criticized YouTube when it removed the music video for her single "Shake It," which co-starred adult actress Abella Danger. She accused YouTube of having a double standard when it comes to what artists can do in their music videos. "I can't shake my a— in a video, but every other rapper can smoke drugs, drive drunk in videos ... but you're gonna take mine down? It's like, you know what guys, what are you doing here?" Thorne told PopCulture.