Bella Thorne Teases Raunchy 'Shake It' Music Video With Abella Danger

✖

Bella Thorne is getting steamy with adult star Abella Danger in the new music video of her song "Shake It." The former Shake It Up star, 23, got hot and heavy with Danger in the pool in a teaser of the new music video, debuting Friday, eating a strawberry from her hand before leaning in for a makeout session amid the romantic candlelit setup. In another NSFW video, the duo rocked matching bridal lingerie as they rolled around together.

"My girl is tooo much #SHAKEIT," Thorne captioned her pool video with Danger, adding, "I had so much fun directing this." On her Instagram Story, the former Disney star told followers she would "send special behind the scenes" of her and Danger to any fans who pre-save her song on Spotify.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Thorne previously directed a PornHub film titled Her & Him, for which she earned the Vision Award at the adult site's annual award, saying of her work in the adult industry, "If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I’m sorry that you are uncomfortable, but don’t make other people feel uncomfortable for being OK with it."

Last summer, Thorne found herself in hot water when she joined OnlyFans, earning $1 million in one day and crashing the site temporarily before revealing she wouldn't be sharing any nude photos on her site. As a result of the refunds requested, OnlyFans put a price cap on pay-per-view snaps and changed the payment span from seven days to 30 days for creators on the site.

Sex workers and other OnlyFans creators who depended on their weekly paycheck to make a living were upset with Thorne and accused her of exploiting them for her own pocket. The actress would apologize on Twitter amid the scandal, writing she intended to "remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it."

"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site, the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, and in trying to do this I hurt you," she continued, noting that she had "risked [her] career" to try and remove the stigma behind sex work and porn. "I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself," she added. "Again, in this process, I hurt you and for that, I’m truly sorry."