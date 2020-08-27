Bella Thorne Makes $2 Million in 1 Week After Joining OnlyFans

Bella Thorne is making bank on OnlyFans. Just one week after joining the subscription-only social media platform Wednesday, the 22-year-old actress says she has already made $2 million from her page. OnlyFans, which allows influencers, celebrities and adult entertainers to share content that might be censored on Instagram or Twitter, also boasts pages for Cardi B and some of the stars of the Real Housewives franchise.

"OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me," Thorne told PAPER Magazine last week, after earning $1 million in subscription money in the first 24 hours. Subscribers pay $20 per month for the exclusive content, which so far includes suggestive photos of Thorne in her bikini, but Thorne is also committing to answering the messages from every person paying for a subscription. The Shake It Up alum also appears to be planning more sexy content for the future, reportedly asking in a poll for her subscribers what kind of content they were looking for, listing tongue teasing, lingerie, booty, showering and twerking as some of the answers.

Thorne told The Los Angeles Times that not only will the money she is making be put into her production company and towards charity, she will be using the experience as research for a new movie she’s making with Sean Baker, the director of critically acclaimed indie films like The Florida Project and Tangerine.

"It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently," Thorne told the paper via text message. "What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course."

It's not all for the movie, however. Thorne added that she hopes eventually her page can be a places she "can really just be more personal with my fans," sending them "good night and good morning personal messages" via voice memo. She also said she plans to offer classes on writing in Final Draft, baking and songwriting.