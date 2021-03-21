Bella Thorne Engaged, Reveals Massive Ring

✖

Bella Thorne is officially engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. The pair announced the news on Saturday on social media and shared a look at Thorne's new bling in the process. The couple has reportedly been an item since early 2019.

According to Buzzfeed, Mascolo gave his followers on Instagram a look inside the couple's engagement celebration. He posted several photos of Thorne posing with her giant diamond ring as she posed outside for their festivities. As seen in the snaps, there was even a "B+B" heart-shaped display in the background in order to celebrate the newly-engaged couple. Mascolo also posted a video on his Instagram Story, in which he says, "Thank you for being amazing baby, I love you so much. We're getting married!" Since the pair are from two different countries, they will hold wedding ceremonies in both the United States and Italy. On his Instagram Story, Mascolo confirmed that they would be holding celebrations in both of the countries, to which Thorne nodded in agreement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm)

Several of the couple's friends responded to their engagement news on social media, per E! News. Ruby Rose wrote, "Congratulations, you two are the cutest." Influencer Chiara Ferragni also commented on the news by writing numerous heart-eye emojis to indicate their excitement. Musician Sebastian Danzig commented to write, "I LOVE YOU BOTH." In addition to their friends, both of the couple's fans have responded to the news to share their support. At the moment, Mascolo's engagement announcement post has already garnered over 500,000 likes.

Thorne and Mascolo reportedly began dating in April 2019. They reportedly started dating shortly after Thorne's split from Mod Sun. Additionally, it was reported that the former Disney star was also in an open relationship with Mod Sun and influencer Tana Mongeau. In June 2019, Thorne opened up about her relationship with Mascolo during an interview with PEOPLE. Since Mascolo is from Italy, the two were in a long-distance relationship for some time (due to this long-distance, the couple spent at least five months apart during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020). However, Thorne said that she was happy with him and that they were making the situation work. She told the outlet, “Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big. Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing.”