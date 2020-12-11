Kardashian Family Signs Exclusive Deal With Hulu to Star in New Series

✖

The Kardashian and Jenner family will not be off the air for long after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends on E! Network next year. The family has signed a new content deal with Disney's Hulu in the U.S. The new content will also be available internationally on Star, a new streaming platform Disney announced during Thursday's four-hour investors' meeting.

No specifics for the deal were revealed, but it will run for multiple years. Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and their mother, Kris Jenner, agreed to "create global content" for the Disney platforms. It is expected that the first shows will be released in 2021.

The Kardashian Jenners will create new global content under a multi-year deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally. pic.twitter.com/Dke17Gfvrd — Hulu (@hulu) December 10, 2020

Members of the family announced the new deal on Twitter. "Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021," Kris wrote. Khloe and Kourtney both tweeted the hashtag "Hulu2021. Kendall retweeted the official Hulu announcement.

The Kardashians announced plans to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

After the announcement, Kim told Grazia that one reason they wanted to quit KUWTK is to have a break from being on television. That break must not have to be too long, based on how soon the Hulu deal will go into effect. "Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple," Kim told Grazia at the time. "We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for fourteen years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break."

KUWTK is already the longest-running reality TV series in U.S. history. The show's 19th season ended in November. E! has not scheduled a premiere date for the last season, but it will air sometime in early 2021.