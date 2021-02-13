Bella Thorne Is the 'Girl Next Door' in New Selfies to Promo Her OnlyFans

✖

Instagram isn't the only place you'll find photos of Bella Thorne now. Thorne, 23, is only making her presence known on OnlyFans, and teasing some of the shots on Instagram. The Disney Channel alum posted some images she posed for while in Milan, Italy, as noted by the location tag. In the gallery's caption, Thorne let fans know more selections from the shoot could be found on her OnlyFans account.

Thorne posted a number of photos of herself donning a cardigan top and some major bling from H.Dayan & Co. In addition to posting photos in which she was a little more covered up, she also bared some skin in the snaps. The former Shake It Up star wore a black lace bra, which she proudly donned in the series of photos. She wrote in her caption that she was going for "Girl next door or baddie next door." The 23-year-old then directed her fans to the link in her bio, which is a link to her now-famous OnlyFans account.

Thorne initially joined OnlyFans back in August and made a splash when she did so. She reportedly made $2 million one week after joining the platform, $1 million of which she made in one day. At the time, she became the first creator to make more than $1 million in 24 hours, per Rolling Stone. Even though she made a name for herself on OnlyFans, her account immediately drew criticism from other users.

On Aug. 28, 2020, shortly after Thorne made her OnlyFans account, OnlyFans announced that they would be changing some of their policies. Some of those changes included limiting tips on content (there was previously no limit) and limiting the price of exclusive content to $50, according to Insider. Sex workers, many of whom make a living off of the platform, questioned whether these changes were implemented in response to the major success of Thorne's account. OnlyFans did release a statement to Insider in which they denied that these policy changes had anything to do with the former Disney star. Still, Thorne did release a statement amidst the growing criticism against her OnlyFans account.

“Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site,” Thorne wrote in a series of tweets that she penned in late August. “I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, and in trying to do this I hurt you.”