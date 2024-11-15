‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Weighs in on Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley’s ‘Issues’ Amid Feud

Erika Jayne is giving insight into the feud between former BFFs Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of the Season 14 premiere of RHOBH on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the “Pretty Mess” singer opened up to PopCulture.com about playing middleman between Richards and Kemsely, hinting that the two may be able to mend their friendship in time.

“I knew eventually I was going to step in it,” Jayne told PopCulture of navigating the dynamic between her two friends this season. “Like at some point, I was going to piss one of them off, because you can’t be the middleman.” Jayne knew that at some point, Kemsley and Richards would have to be honest with one another, as she “could not broker this friendship any longer.”

“There are plenty of issues [between Dorit and Kyle],” she continued, adding that their problems with one another were “things that have been building and bubbling over a long period of time.”

Jayne noted that it was “interesting” to see “how much each of them had been kind of storing away” and “sweeping things under the rug” with one another, adding, “They were both very disappointed in each other.”

With Kemsley separating from husband Paul “PK” Kemsley earlier this year and Richards going through her split from Mauricio Umansky, Jayne told PopCulture, “It’s hard to see two women going through the hardest times of their lives and not supporting each other in a way that I think that they could, but instead fighting.”

Having gone through her own divorce from ex-husband Tom Girardi in 2020, Jayne said she was able to offer up a lesson she learned “the hard way,” which is that “there is life after all of this” but the “only way out is through.” She continued, “You’re going to have to walk through this tough time. And there are days that just absolutely suck, but you will get through it.”

Through all the hardships and drama of Season 14, Jayne predicted that Richards and Kemsley “definitely” have a future together as friends. “I think that they were able to come to some sort of understanding this season,” she explained. “Obviously, not everything is wrapped up in a bow and put away, but they’re definitely in a better place than when we started – unless something has happened that I don’t know about.” She joked, “Which could happen. Somebody could go on Watch What Happens Live and blow up the entire thing, so you never know.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.