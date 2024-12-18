‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley Calls Camille Grammer the C-Word…Again

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t holding back this week, and neither are Camille Grammer and Dorit Kemsley! The Bravo stars are throwing it back to some old-school drama too — that is if calling someone the C-word counts as a throwback. We’re getting the bleep button ready for this episode! Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 5, “High Horses and Low Blows.”

The ladies are back from Oceanside and decompressing from all the drama during this week’s episode, but not for long because Kyle Richards is hosting a “Denim & Diamonds” party – a.k.a. an excuse to wear her signature hats. Kyle says she feels a little weird throwing her first party without husband Mauricio Umansky since their separation, and Camille isn’t helping with her references to her own experience divorcing ex-husband Kelsey Grammer.

bravo

The party is going off without a hitch until Bozoma Saint John calls everyone to sit down and kumbaya a bit after the drama on the Oceanside trip. And while Kyle and Dorit’s sisterhood moment appears to be sticking…for now, Dorit and Sutton Stracke’s little gal pal pact is so null and void at this point. “You’re angry at your life,” Sutton tells Dorit, shocking the group as she tells her, “Don’t take it out on me. It is not my fault that you are in the position that you’re in.”

Even Kyle has to admit that saying that to Dorit while she’s right in the middle of separating from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, is a bit of a low blow. But Dorit, she’s kind of on a roll this season, so she snapped right back. “My life sucks right now. I am not in a good place at all and I have zero tolerance for more bulls—,” she tells Sutton. “It’s as simple as that. How’s that for transparent and honest and open?”

It seems like we’re finally getting somewhere, so of course, Camille has to enter the fray and make it so much worse, calling out Dorit for not being supportive of her when she lost her home and her assistant in a difficult year. “Honey, you were a total c— to me,” Dorit fires back. Damn, Dorit!

Now if you remember, all the way back in Season 8 of RHOBH, Dorit got in trouble for calling Camille that word in a more jokey way…but yeah, she means it this time. “Once upon a time, I regretted calling Camille [spells out c—],” she tells the camera. “Now, I feel like Camille’s a stupid f—ing c—.”

Camille kind of regathered herself to accuse Dorit of being condescending, taking a lot of pictures of herself, and being late for stuff, but I thought she seemed truly shaken but Dorit’s aggressive response, telling her, “You’re a different person now, Dorit. …I don’t know what happened to you, but you’ve changed.” Leave it to Camille to stir it up anytime there’s a camera in the vicinity!

