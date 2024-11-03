It’s over between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave. After 13 years of marriage, Mellencamp announced that they would be getting a divorce. On Sunday, she issued a statement on Instagram, telling her fans that she intends to file for divorce from Arroyave, with whom she shares three children.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” Mellencamp wrote. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

“Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do,” she added, “but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward.”

Mellencamp and Arroyave wed in 2011, per PEOPLE. The pair share three children — daughters Slate and Dove, and son Cruz. The Celebrity Big Brother alum is also a stepmother to Arroyave’s daughter Isabella.

Mellencamp first appeared on RHOBH in Season 8. She was a main cast member for Seasons 8 to 10. While she is no longer a main cast member, she has frequently made guest appearances on the Bravo series since then.