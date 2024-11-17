Teddi Mellencamp may not be on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her life is still filled with drama. Shortly after news broke that Mellencamp had split from her husband, Edwin Arroyave, a new allegation may shed some light on the circumstances surrounding their breakup. The Daily Mail reported that Mellencamp cheated on Arroyave with her married horse trainer, Simon Schroeder.

According to an insider with direct knowledge of the situation, Mellencamp and Schroeder’s alleged affair began in May. They also noted that the former Bravolebrity was also a close friend of Schroeder’s wife, Karli Postel. Schroeder’s wife reportedly became aware of the affair after she gave birth to the couple’s second child. The source alleges that when Postel was in California giving birth, Mellencamp and Schroeder were in Florida together for an equestrian event.

“Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth,” the source said. Upon his return to California, Postel apparently discovered inappropriate texts between her husband and Mellencamp, which led to a public confrontation.

“They confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again,” the insider claimed, adding that “Karli didn’t tell Edwin when she found out” because “she was willing to give Simon another chance.” However, Mellencamp and Schroeder allegedly continued their affair, and it caused the former RHOBH star to split from her husband.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” Mellencamp wrote in early November. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.” She added, “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward.”

Mellencamp and Arroyave wed in 2011 and shared three children. Neither have commented on the news of the alleged affair. Similarly, Schroeder and Postel have also not commented publicly on the matter.