Mauricio Umansky Replaced Kyle Richards’ Photo With His ‘DWTS’ Partner Emma Slater

Mauricio Umansky can be quite shady. The estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards got on her co-stars’ bad side in the latest episode when it was revealed that he replaced a home office photo of he and Richards with one of him with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater. During their time on the reality dance competition, romance rumors about Umansky and Slater ran rampant.

“After I talked to Kyle, she seemed a little down,” Sutton Stracke told Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton and co-star Erika Jayne during latest episode of the Bravo series. “There was a story she told me about a picture.” Stracke then told the ladies that the Buying Beverly Hills star “replaced the picture” in his office of himself and his wife with “the woman from Dancing With the Stars.” The women were stunned.

“Where? What are you talking about?” Jayne asked. Strake clarified, saying, “In the office in their house.” In her confessional, Sutton said that Kyle was “hurt” by Mauricio’s actions.

“Are you serious?” Kathy, 65, asked. Jayne added, “Well, that isn’t right.” Kathy added, “It would be one thing to take it down. But then to put that up? Come on.”

Jayne then asked: “Why are you replacing a picture of your wife with your Dancing With the Stars partner? All that’s gonna do is make people talk more. It doesn’t help, it actually hurts. Then again, [estranged husband] Tom [Girardi] had a picture of who he was f—ing underneath his desk and there she was. So, who am I to judge. Happened to me.”

In a separate scene, as the women left Kyle’s house, Stracke stopped and looked into Umansky’s office. “Does that feel weird, the desk?” she asked. Kyle responded, “Yeah, it feels weird that my picture was taken down too.”