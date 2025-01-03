Camille Grammer is kicking off 2025 with a brand-new look. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 2 to reveal she had gotten her breast implants removed and was feeling “much better” without them.

“New Year, new look,” wrote Grammer alongside a bikini photo showing off her new figure. “I was over the look of my implants and wanted the natural look.” She added, “I feel much better without them.” The Bravo personality also expressed her gratitude to plastic surgeon Robert Cohen for performing the explant surgery.

After revealing this new chapter of her life, Grammer received plenty of support from her fellow Housewives in the comment section. “Omg so amazing love! You look great,” wrote Gretchen Rossi, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County. RHOBH alum Kathryn Edwards applauded Grammer in the comments, calling her new look “so fresh and youthful!” And Sutton Stracke, who is currently starring on RHOBH Season 14, added simply, “Yep.”

Grammer also shared moments from her New Year’s Eve celebration on Instagram, kicking off the year with a trip to Hawaii with her loved ones. “Happy New Year from Hawaii! Celebrating with friends and family. ‘Here’s to a year of blessings and beyond. Happy New Year 2025!’” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 1 alongside photos of daughter Mason and son Jude, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. The reality personality’s husband, David C. Meyer, also was included in the photo gallery, posing for a sweet selfie with his wife.

Grammer recently made waves on RHOBH when she went head-to-head with Dorit Kemsley during a December episode of the Bravo show. “Years ago, my house burnt down. I lost my house. I lost my assistant of many many years and I didn’t get a lot of compassion or empathy from some — especially Dorit,” she said, as Kemsley fired back, “Honey, you were a total c—t to me!”

Referencing an iconic RHOBH Season 8 moment, Kemsley continued, “I said, ‘You’re a stupid c—t,’ as a joke. You know I did. You always knew it, Camille.” In a confessional, she added, “Once upon a time, I regretted calling Camille [spells out c—t]. Now, I feel like Camille’s a stupid f—ing c—t.”

During the After Show, Kemsley said that Grammer has been “trying to get a rise out of [her]” for years. “You have no business, coming in to trying to ruffle my feathers over something from 8 years ago, that was a nothing,” she said. She added of Grammer, “How much attention, I have never met a thirstier human, dehydrated.”