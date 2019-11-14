Kelsey Grammer Slams ‘Pathetic’ Ex-Wife Camille, Reveals She Asked for Divorce on Day of His Mom’s Funeral

Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer have been divorced for almost a decade, but it is clear the former Frasier star’s feelings towards his ex have not cooled. In a new interview, Grammer called her “pathetic” and revealed that she asked for a divorce during his mother’s funeral. The couple divorced in 2011, and since then, both have married again.

“Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” Grammer told In Depth With Graham Bensinger, reports Us Weekly. “A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died — 12 years ago now — the day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something.”

Grammer, 64, said Camille brought up the subject of divorce at his mother’s funeral.

“And she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah, blah, which, we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome,” Grammer said. “I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year [later], I was done.”

Camille, 51, and Grammer married in 1997 and split in July 2010. Their split was documented on the first season of RHOBH, in which Camille accused Grammer of cheating on her with Kayte Walsh.

Two weeks after the divorce was finalized in 2011, Grammy married Wash, 38. Camille married David Meyer in October 2018.

In a series of tweets in 2018, Camille accused Grammer of acting like she “never existed” during their marriage.

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness. What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety,” Camille told a fan on Twitter. “I was [right] by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing. We were together through his success.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “I was there during the writers strike and the cancellation of Back to You. We moved the company to our home in Malibu. I sat at his bedside for 8 days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped washed his hair. Now I don’t exist.”

Grammer and Meyer are parents to daughter Mason, 18, and son Jude, 15. He also has three children with Walsh, Faith, 7, Kelsey Jr., 5, and Auden, 3. Grammer and his first wife, Doreen Alderman, are parents to actress Spencer Grammer, 36. Grammer and makeup artist Barrie Buckner are parents to actress Kandace Greer Grammer, 27.

Grammer most recently starred in the short-lived Fox series Proven Innocent, while Camille is now a “friend” on RHOBH.

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images