‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Weds David C. Meyer

Camille Grammer married boyfriend David C. Meyer during a private beach club ceremony in Hawaii on Saturday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Meyer, a lawyer, said “I do” in a Hawaiian-inspired outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE.

“This is my next chapter. I’m so excited to start our life together,” Grammer told the outlet. “I love the way he loves me. It means so much to me. And I know we will honor our commitment to each other for the rest of our lives.”

The couple began dating in 2016 and Meyer, who has two children from a previous relationship, popped the question just a year later.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, Grammar couldn’t help but gush about her fiancé and their future together.

“He’s a really good person. And, you know, he’s very bright, very handsome, to say the least. He makes me happy, and he will be a great step-father, and a great partner for the rest of my life,” she said, adding that she wasn’t sure if the big day would be open for the eyes of RHOBH fans. “I don’t know. Maybe parts of it, possibly. I’m not going to have a film crew there from the show, if I’m still on this show. I’ll definitely film with my own crew and see what happens.”

Kyle Richards served as bridesmaid for the ceremony. Grammer’s two children also took part in the ceremony, with daughter Mason, 16, serving as bridesmaid and son Jude, 14, walking his mother down the aisle.

The newlyweds were surrounded by family and friends for the big day, including Grammer’s fellow RHOBH co-stars Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna. However, Grammer’s costar Lisa Vanderpump was notably missing from the festivities.

“She’s going through a lot right now. It’s not the best time for her,” a source close to the reality star told PEOPLE, adding that the May death of Vanderpump’s brother, Todd, “took a toll” on her. The source also claimed that tensions among The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has been high.

“Lisa’s choosing not to film during any of the group activities,” the source continued. “Lisa doesn’t want to be around the women as a group, so she’s getting less filming time. But nobody has quit. She’s definitely still on the show.”

For her part, Grammer was understanding of Vanderpump’s absence.

“I respect her decision. Lisa was very apologetic about it,” she said. “She encouraged me to take a leap of faith on this journey. She really did. She told me, ‘You’ve got to take a leap!’”

Grammer and Meyer’s marriage marks the second time that both have walked down the aisle. Grammer was previously married to Kelsey Grammer, the two tying the knot in August of 1997 and later finalizing their divorce in February of 2011.