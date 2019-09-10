‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Denies Being Behind Camille Grammer’s Series Exit

Camille Grammer officially made her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and put blame on Kyle Richards for her leaving the popular reality now, however, Richards claims otherwise.

“I mean, I don’t know what goes through Camille’s mind,” the 50-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “I really don’t know what to say, but I’m not the reason that Camille is not here right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a slew of August tweets, Grammer pointed fingers at Richards saying that it was “Kyles show” insinuating that it was her fault the network didn’t ask Grammer to return.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” the 51-year-old tweeted. “I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show. … It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

One fan replied by saying her not being asked to come back was a “slap in the face” after being “a friend” for two seasons, to which Grammer replied with, “I agree, but they don’t. It’s a tough business. They eat you up and spit you out.”

Even though she won’t be making a return, it gives the 90210 resident to take time to focus not only on herself, but her family.

“She needs to focus on rebuilding her house that burned down and her marriage. She isn’t going to be the punching bag,” a source told Us Weekly, while a separate source said Grammer was “not doing well with the duress of the reunion” and was “basically melting down because she was under attack and [she] walked off once.”

However, she isn’t the only one that will be missing from the show, Lisa Vanderpump has walked away as well.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” the Vanderpump Rules star told the outlet. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up [and] TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Not only has Vanderpump been dealing with drama on the show — especially after puppygate — but her mother passed away recently which was a difficult loss for the reality star.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” she captioned a picture. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

Shortly after, she added a photo that featured flowers sent to her by loved one’s, posting, “Wonderful acts of kindness as I now live in a flower shop….”