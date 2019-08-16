‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Posts Rare Photo With Son

Camille Grammer’s son, Jude Gordon Grammer, made a rare appearance on his mother’s Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 15. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 15-year-old enjoyed a day at Disney California’s Adventure Park to celebrate Jude’s birthday. Grammer documented the excursion on Instagram.

A post shared by Camille Meyer (@therealcamille) on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:29pm PDT

“Wonderful day with family and Friends at [Dinseyland],” the Bravo personality wrote.

In the photo, Grammer and Jude, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, are seen smiling for the camera. Grammer also shared a photo of the Disney castle lit up in purple light.

The photo, a rare occurrence as the teen rarely frequents his mother’s social media, drew plenty of comments from the RHOBH star’s more than 600,000 followers, many attempting to figure out which of his parents he takes after.

“He looks like Kelsey, the girl looks like Kelsey too,” one wrote, referring to Grammer’s oldest child, 17-year-old daughter Mason Olivia Grammer. “I don’t see Camille in them at all.”

“Handsome young man. He does take after his gorgeous mum,” another added.

Grammer, however, responded to the comments by stating “I see both” herself and her ex-husband in her children.

Earlier in the day, Grammer had shared another photo of Jude to her account, writing, “Celebrating my son Jude’s 15th birthday at Disneyland. Pre-birthday celebration,” she wrote.

A post shared by Camille Meyer (@therealcamille) on Aug 14, 2019 at 8:52pm PDT

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday messages for the teen.

“Happy 15th Birthday,” one person wrote alongside a string of birthday cake emojis. “Jude !!! You are very handsome ! You look like your mom & she’s beautiful !!!”

“Happy 15 Jude!!!” commented a second. “Hope your day is all that you wished for and then some ~ and a great year ahead!!!”

The Thursday outing was well-deserved considering the events of the past few months. In May, Grammer’s Malibu home was demolished after having been destroyed six months earlier in the devastating Woolsey fire, which swept across Southern California in November of 2018, causing hundreds of evacuations and millions of dollars in damage.

The fire had erupted less than three weeks after Grammer and her husband, David C. Meyer, tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Hawaii.