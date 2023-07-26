Phil Keoghan Returns to Antigua for an Extremely Special Project

Phil Keoghan is coming to Secret Celebrity Renovation. The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails host is set to appear on the first part of the Season 3 premiere of the CBS home renovation show, which airs next Friday, August 4 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. He will join host Nischelle Turner, home improvement contractor Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano, and interior designer Sabrina Soto to help give someone the home of his dreams.

The Season 3 premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation will see Keoghan return to his hometown of Antigua to surprise his former neighbor Lotte Edwards with a much-needed renovation to the local hospice center where she volunteers. The TV personality will also act as Turner's personal tour guide around the city as she shows her his favorite places when he was younger, including his old house and school.

Phil Keoghan is not the only one that will be making dreams come true on the season premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation. The premiere will be a two-parter, airing for two hours, with the second part focusing on Fire Country's Max Thieriot, who goes back to his hometown in Northern California to help out his childhood friend, who is also a firefighter. It's going to be quite an emotional start to the season, and it's only the premiere, meaning that there will probably be a lot more like it in future episodes.

Secret Celebrity Renovation first premiered on CBS in July 2021 and features celebrities gifting a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person in their life who helped guide them to success. Previous celebrities on the series include Wayne Brady, Chris Paul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Paula Abdul, Shaquille O'Neal, and Nicole Scherzinger. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin and comedian JB Smoove are also set to appear on the third season, among others who have yet to be announced.

Don't miss Phil Keoghan give his former neighbor the surprise of a lifetime on the Season 3 premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation next Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. The Amazing Race will also be making its return to the network this fall on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET following Survivor. So there will be a lot of Keoghan to look forward to on CBS in the coming months, and it all starts with Secret Celebrity Renovation next week.