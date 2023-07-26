'Fire Country' Star Max Thieriot Gets to Work in 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' Photos

Max Thieriot is heading to Secret Celebrity Renovation next week, and new photos have been released! The Fire Country star was previously announced to be appearing on the CBS home renovation show, and the recent synopsis revealed that he will be helping out his childhood friend, who is also a firefighter, which will make the episode extra emotional. It will be part of the second part of the Season 3 premiere, which will air on Friday, August 4 beginning at 8 p.m. ET and air for two hours.

In new photos from CBS, the actor is completely focused on the renovating game with home improvement contractor Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and interior designer Sabrina Soto, as well as host Nischelle Turner. Thieriot has gone from Navy SEAL to firefighter to contractor, and it's going to be pretty great to see how it all turns out for his friend. Take a look at the photos below and be sure to catch the two-hour Season 3 premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS!