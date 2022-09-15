NFL's Aaron Donald Tackles Emotional Home Makeover for His Dad in Exclusive Clip for 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Aaron Donald is known for being disruptive on the football field, but fans will get to see his home renovation skills this week. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com of this week's episode of the CBS series Secret Celebrity Renovation, Donald is seen renovating his childhood home in Pittsburgh to surprise his father.

"I lived off hard work pays off," Donald said earlier this month to CBS Sports. "My dad told me that as a kid, hard work pays off. When we were lifting, he was always like, 'Come on, push yourself. Man made it, man can lift it.'" Donald also told CBS Sports about one room where he and his siblings would watch his father lift weights. "Once we were old enough to really work out with him, it was like an accomplishment, like we finally made it to be able to be in the dungeon," Donald said. "It's gloomy, it's got that dungeon feel to it. That's why we call it the dungeon."

Pittsburgh is home for Donald as he grew up in the area and played college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers. During his time at Pittsburgh, Donald was named 2013 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and won every major defensive award including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in 2013. In that season, Donald recorded 59 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. His success at Pittsburgh led to him being drafted by the St. Louis Rams (now called Los Angeles Rams) in the first round in 2014. He has been with the Rams ever since and has emerged as arguably the best defensive player in the league.

After Donald helped the Rams win the Super Bowl this year, there were rumors that he was going to retire. Additionally, it was recently reported that Donald wrote and retirement letter to the Rams before earning a huge raise from the team. "I'm happy. I'm fine. The thing is, I don't need to play football to be fine. I'm fine," Donald said on the I Am Athlete podcast in May, per Rams Wire. "I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I've made, the accomplishments I made in eight years is, like, I'm complete. If I can win another one, that's great. But if not, I'm at peace." Donald's episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation aris on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and on-demand at Paramount+.