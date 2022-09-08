Shaquille O'Neal Tackles Challenging Home Makeover in Exclusive Clip for 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Shaquille O'Neal is doing something very special for a family member. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of the CBS show Secret Celebrity Renovation, and the NBA legend is seen working on a home makeover for his uncle Roy. In the clip, O'Neal helps host Sabrina Soto scrape the popcorn ceiling in the home. The clip also shows O'Neal talking about the impact his uncle has had on his life.

While speaking with USA Today, O'Neal explained why he wanted to renovate his uncle's house. "I'm a very gifting family guy," O'Neal said. "But if I call him and say 'Uncle Roy, I've got a million, do you want $100,000?' he'll always say 'No, you work hard for that.' He has never asked for anything in all my time, not money for a flight or a business deal, nothing."

O'Neal also revealed his experience on the show. "I watch some renovation shows, and when I see the reveal, that's no renovation," he said. "I don't know if there's a word above luxury, but that's exactly what this renovation is. Like his stove, refrigerator and wood trimmings, I don't have those in any of my mansions. This was something else."

O'Neal, 50, played in the NBA from 1992 to 2011. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992 and would also play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in his career. O'Neal would see his most success as a member of the Lakers, winning three NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVP awards and an MVP award from 1996 to 2004. He would win another title with the Heat in 2006 and would finish his career as a 15-time All-Star, three-time All-Star Game MVP, and a 14-time selection to the All-NBA team.

Secret Celebrity Renovation premiered in July 2021 and stars Nischelle Turner along with Soto, Jason Cameron and Rob Mariano. In the first season, the celebrities featured were NFL legend Emmitt Smith and Boomer Esiason along with NBA star Chris Paul, actors Wayne Brady and Anthony Ramos and hip-hop legend Eve among others. Season 2 premiered in July and has featured singers Debbie Gibson and Kandi Burruss as well as Utkarsh Ambudkar who stars in the CBS series Ghosts. The O'Neal episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation will air on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.