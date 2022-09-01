'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Surprises Aunt With Emotional Home Makeover in Exclusive Clip for 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Kandi Burruss may have already welcomed fans into her own home and life on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but this coming Friday, she is taking fans inside her Aunt Bertha's Atlanta, Georgia home for a sweeping renovation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek clip of Friday's episode of the CBS home design series Secret Celebrity Renovation, Burruss recruits the help of Nischelle Turner and the interior design team at the heart of the show to give her aunt's home a much-needed update.

Returning home to Atlanta for the episode, Burruss doesn't hesitate to get her hands dirty and take a hands-on approach to the renovation of the home that has served as the hub for family gatherings for decades. In the exclusive clip of the episode, Burruss joins interior designer Sabrina Soto for the beginning steps of the renovation, which includes some work to the home's fireplace, and Soto has some big plans for the piece. According to Soto, since the fireplace is only a decorative piece, she is going to go bold with the redesign by painting the firebox black. After that, birch logs will be placed in the fireplace to make it a cozy centerpiece for the room.

While Burruss is completely onboard with the idea, she can't help but feel a bit nostalgic. With renovations underway, Burruss admits that "it is so crazy" that Soto thought of the fireplace redesign. According to Burruss, she and her family have "been in this house for so long, we don't even know how to see it different," something that Soto reveals isn't all that uncommon.

"I totally get that. I mean, when people ask my advice on how to change up their house, I always say, 'get somebody who hasn't been to your house in a long time to come over with fresh eyes,'" Soto shares. "Because then you have new ideas. I mean, this house has been in your family for so long."

Renovations on the Atlanta home span two weeks, and while fans will have to wait until the episode airs to see the full scale of the renovations, Soto says in the clip that she "cannot wait for the two weeks to be up," because she "cannot wait" to see Burruss' Aunt Bertha's face "when she walks into the house." After having the home in Burruss' family her entire life, Burruss says "by the time everything's finished, I don't think that she's going to recognize the place."

Burruss' episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation airs Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+, with new episodes airing each Friday. The series is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita serving as executive producers. Stay tuned to PopCutlure.com for more on all your favorite CBS programming!