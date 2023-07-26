'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Is Doing Something Incredible for His Childhood Best Friend

Fire Country star Max Thieriot is doing the sweetest thing for his childhood best friend. It was previously reported that the actor would be appearing on an upcoming episode of CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation, and now information has finally been released about what the episode will consist of. Airing on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET as part of the Season 3 premiere, Thieriot returns to his hometown of Occidental, California to surprise his childhood best friend, a local firefighter named Josh, with the home renovation of his dreams.

This episode already sounds like it's going to be pretty emotional and to have Thieriot surprise not only a childhood friend but a firefighter, it's going to make it pretty incredible. Fire Country is inspired by Thieriot growing up in fire country in Northern California, so it wouldn't be surprising if he were to give more of a background on the inspiration when he's back in his hometown with his friend. Home renovation shows are already pretty great, but to have this type of plot behind it, it is definitely going to be one to watch.

Part two of the Season 3 premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation will also see Max Thieriot taking host Nischelle Turner around his old stomping grounds before taking home improvement contractor Boston Rob to the local fire station for some training drills. Considering the SEAL Team alum has portrayed not only a Navy SEAL but a firefighter, he will most definitely crush those training drills because the training involved with those parts has to be brutal in order to keep up with everything.

With Fire Country on hiatus for who knows how long due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's going to be nice to still see Max Thieriot on screen, even if it's not necessarily fighting fires. This won't be the only time fans will be able to see Thieriot back on CBS, as SEAL Team will be making its return to the network this fall for Season 5. CBS had to rework its fall schedule because of the strikes, with Paramount+ originals coming to the network, including the former CBS series. So there will be a few chances to see Thieriot on CBS, and it all starts on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET for the Season 3 premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation.