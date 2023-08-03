Phil Keoghan and Boston Rob Meet Cricket Legend in 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' Exclusive Clip

Phil Keoghan and Boston Rob are playing cricket in their downtime while renovating a hospice center in an exclusive clip from Keoghan's upcoming episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation. In the episode, which will serve as the first part of the two-part Season 3 premiere on Friday (Aug. 4) as part of CBS' summer schedule, the Tough as Nails and The Amazing Race host is going back to his home island of Antigua to give his former neighbor's local hospice center, where she volunteers, a makeover. That won't be all that they're doing, though, and it includes meeting a legendary cricket player.

Keoghan will also be giving contractor Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano a lay of the land and showing him an inside look at his favorite pastime growing up, cricket. In the clip, Keoghan takes Boston Rob to the Piggotts Sports Club to play a quick game while they have some downtime from renovating. Not only that, but Boston Rob gets first-hand training from Sir Richie Richardson, "who is basically like the Ted Williams of the cricket world." Richardson is a former West Indies international cricketer and was named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 1992, so it's a pretty big deal.

While Boston Rob was a little bad at cricket at first, playing it like it was baseball and throwing that bat when he wasn't supposed to, he seems to have gotten better at it. Though it's hard to not have something stick when you're being trained by a legend in the cricket world. Not many get to be able to say that, which is pretty cool. Though maybe Boston Rob should keep his day job for now because adding "cricketer" to his resume may be a bit soon. However, it is pretty entertaining to see how he does playing cricket, and knowing that it was with Richie Richardson makes it even better.

The Season 3 premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation won't be all fun and games. From the looks of photos from Phil Keoghan's episode, it could be getting pretty emotional, especially when he finally reveals the hospice center to his former neighbor. It's all going to be going down on the CBS home renovation show this Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET, immediately followed by the second part of the premiere, which will see Fire Country's Max Thieriot helping out his childhood friend and a firefighter.