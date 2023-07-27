Phil Keoghan Helps Former Neighbor With Important Overhaul in 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' Season 3 Photos
Phil Keoghan is making dreams come true.
Phil Keoghan is helping out his former neighbor in new photos for the Season 3 premiere of CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation. The Tough as Nails and The Amazing Race host will be appearing on the home renovation show to surprise his former neighbor in Antigua with a renovation of a hospice center she volunteers at. The episode is set to kick off a two-part premiere, which will later see Fire Country's Max Thieriot gifting a renovation to his childhood friend, who is also a firefighter.
From the looks of the photos, Phil Keoghan is going to be hard at work with the hospice center, with interior designer Sabrina Soto and contractor Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano helping him. Not to mention that the neighbor, Lotte Edwards, looks incredibly grateful for what Keoghan did, and that's really what matters the most. It's going to be quite the emotional episode to start the season, which premieres on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, so take a look at the photos to see what's in store!
Boston Rob and Phil Keoghan get ready for a hospice center renovation. The two are working together to make it happen for Keoghan's former neighbor.
Phil Keoghan and interior designer Sabrina Soto hang up a painting. The paining will be at the hospice center where Keoghan's former neighbor volunteers at.
Boston Rob and Phil Keoghan put down a couch at the hospice center. Sabrina Soto, meanwhile, seems to be giving them the exact directions on where to put it.
Phil Keoghan and host Nischelle Turner talk to Keoghan's former neighbor, Lotte Edwards. Edwards volunteers at a hospice center that Keoghan is helping to renovate for her.
It seems like Lotte Edwards is getting surprised with the renovated hospice center. Nischelle Turner and Phil Keoghan are as happy as ever to gift it to her.
Phil Keoghan and Nischelle Turner talk to Lotte Edwards and two other ladies. Keoghan is back in Antigua, where he grew up, and it seems like he's taking a trip down memory lane.
Phil Keoghan is all smiles while talking to Lotte Edwards. His trip back home is bringing up a lot of memories, and the renovation is probably putting even more smiles on their faces.