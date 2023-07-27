Phil Keoghan Helps Former Neighbor With Important Overhaul in 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' Season 3 Photos

Phil Keoghan is helping out his former neighbor in new photos for the Season 3 premiere of CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation. The Tough as Nails and The Amazing Race host will be appearing on the home renovation show to surprise his former neighbor in Antigua with a renovation of a hospice center she volunteers at. The episode is set to kick off a two-part premiere, which will later see Fire Country's Max Thieriot gifting a renovation to his childhood friend, who is also a firefighter.

From the looks of the photos, Phil Keoghan is going to be hard at work with the hospice center, with interior designer Sabrina Soto and contractor Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano helping him. Not to mention that the neighbor, Lotte Edwards, looks incredibly grateful for what Keoghan did, and that's really what matters the most. It's going to be quite the emotional episode to start the season, which premieres on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, so take a look at the photos to see what's in store!