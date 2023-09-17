New 'Basketball Wives' Spinoff Announced

A new Basketball Wives series is coming to VH1. Essence reports that the network has announced a new spinoff in the long-running franchise. Basketball Wives: Orlando will premiere this fall and take a "fresh look at how the women of the Orlando basketball scene navigate the competitive world of sports." In addition, much like the other series, audiences will see just what this life is all about, and it's not always as glamorous as it may seem.

Basketball Wives: Orlando will star Ashley Snell, Danielle Miller, Lyndzie Marble, Mackenzie Hyatt, Mehgan James, Morgan Bledsoe, Mulan Hernandez, Nique Brown, and Nikki Nicole. Fans will see their lavish lifestyles, triumphs and tribulations, and much more as they deal with love, rivalry, and the spotlight, whether they like it or not. It's the price when being with a basketball star.

This Way Out Media and Shed Media produced Basketball Wives. Shaunie Henderson serves as executive producer alongside Mark Seliga, Sean Rankine, Yessica Garcia, and Melanie Collier Lodge from This Way Out Media. Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, and Mimi Blanchard serve as executive producers for VH1. Basketball Wives: Orlando marks the sixth spinoff in the franchise, following Football Wives, Basketball Wives: LA, Baseball Wives, Shaunie's Homecourt, and Baller Wives.

Premiering in 2010, Basketball Wives chronicles the everyday lives of women who are romantically linked to men in the professional basketball industry. Although the series initially took place in Miami, it relocated to Los Angeles after being revived for a sixth season. And after Basketball Wives: LA came to an end. Along with Basketball Wives: Orlando, fans can also look forward to the 11th season of Basketball Wives airing this fall on VH1, with the two airing the same night.

Basketball Wives: Orlando will mark the first new Basketball Wives spinoff since Baller Wives in 2017. However, that series only lasted for one seven-episode season. Shaunie's Homecourt, which premiered in 2016, lasted for two seasons and ended in 2018. So, Basketball Wives fans are definitely in for a treat when the franchise finally gives them a new series. It's also going to be pretty soon, too. Both Season 11 of Basketball Wives and Basketball Wives: Orlando will premiere on Monday, Oct. 9 only on VH1. It's going to be two shows you won't want to miss, so in just a few short weeks, make sure to tune in.