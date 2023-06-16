'Basketball Wives' Season 11 Is Officially Happening, Major Star to Return

Basketball Wives has been renewed for Season 11 on VH1, with OG star Evelyn Lozada returning to the show after a season-long absence. Series regulars Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey will also return for the fall season, along with executive producer Shaunie Henderson making various guest appearances. The new cast members will be social media and fitness influencer Brittany Renner, Battleground Gym owner Vanessa Rider, hairstylist Jac'Eil Duckworth, and former model Clayanna Warthen. Like the original cast members of the show, the new castmates are also connected to various pro ballers. Among them, Renner shares a child with Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington. Rider is married to former athlete Isaiah Rider, and Duckworth is dating WNBA player Natasha Howard. Lastly, Warthen shares a child with her ex, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.

According to Deadline, "This new season of Basketball Wives promises sisterhood, growth, and adversity as new and returning cast members continue to evolve and face life's challenges head-on. As successful businesswomen, philanthropists and moms, these ladies continue to navigate life, love, relationships, and everything in between, putting their new and existing bonds to the test." An official press release declares, "This season marks the return of an original cast member that will catapult the series to new heights. Tensions run high as the veterans take the newbies under their wings – but will they throw them a lifeline or shade? With the fate of the sisterhood hanging in the balance, the new ladies are out to prove that they're not to be underestimated. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as friendships are tested, tea is spilled, and lines are crossed on the eleventh season of Basketball Wives," the source added.

VH1 has renewed Basketball Wives for Season 11 with OG star Evelyn Lozada returning to the court after taking a season-long break https://t.co/sVAcDnezZT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

As she has been taking a break from the reality show that has elevated her to fame, New York City entrepreneur Lozada hasn't been out of the spotlight during her time off. This year, TV personality Lozada starred alongside Tamar Braxton and Nivea in the love competition show Queens Court, where she ultimately found love with contestant Lavon Lewis. Basketball Wives is a franchise that dates back to 2010, which was initially based in Miami and ran for five seasons. The current version of the show began in 2011 as a spinoff in LA. When the show was retooled in Season 6, it dropped the city's name and was renamed Basketball Wives under its original title.