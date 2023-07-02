'Basketball Wives': Why DJ Duffey Says She Wasn't Asked Back for Season 11

Season 11 of Basketball Wives is currently in production, and there's a major cast switch-up. The forthcoming season's cast will be made up of OG's Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey, along with a guest appearance from executive producer Shaunie Henderson. Joining the show in the upcoming season are Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac'Eil Duckworth, and Clayanna Warthen. Former cast member Evelyn Lozada is making her third return to the franchise. Those who received their pink slips are DJ Duffey, British Williams, Angel Brinks, and Brandi Maxiell. Longtime cast member Malaysia Pargo exited midway through Season 10 after a season filled with arguments and tension. Duffey recently opened up about her firing in a recent interview on the podcast Reality With the King. It was her second return to the show.

"The day I posted it [my farewell to the show] was the day I found out. And I just let everybody know that, unfortunately, I won't be returning. Now, I have my own theory on why I'm not returning. The girls who were not asked back – me, Brandi, British – we were commuters. We come with extra expenses. And our show is now with BET, and they're caring about the budget and the revamp. And honestly, I think they did a good job at recasting. I love the new cast they have. I just think that when you are a commuter, you come with extra expenses. We need help with travel, we need help with the places that we stay at when we're in LA, and things of that sort. Even though we all have things going on, I'm always in LA, but for me to stay and film, it costs me extra money. So, I have to ask for extra money."

Per a logline from Deadline, the upcoming season of the show "promises sisterhood, growth, and adversity as new and returning cast members continue to evolve and face life's challenges head-on. As successful businesswomen, philanthropists, and moms, these ladies continue to navigate life, love, relationships, and everything in between, putting their new and existing bonds to the test."

British's exit comes amid her guilty plea to social security fraud. She faces upwards of 30 years in prison.