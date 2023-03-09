'Basketball Wives': British Williams Will Face Even More Charges

British Williams faces another legal setback in her fraud s. The Basketball Wives star is already on house arrest and forced to wear an ankle monitor as she awaits trial for her social security and bank fraud case. Now weeks before her trial is set to begin, Radar Online reports the government has notified the court it intends to "present a superseding Indictment to a Grand Jury before the trial date for additional charges." Prosecutors have yet to reveal which charges lie ahead.

As previously reported, the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted Williams on federal bank fraud charges in 2021. She is accused of misusing a social security number, bank fraud, making false statements to the IRS, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft dating back to at least 2017. Radar Online reports that prosecutors allege Williams deposited checks, "without the knowledge and authority of the actual checking account holders" and withdrew the money before the "deposited checks were returned to the issuing banks for insufficient funds." Williams was also involved in a 2021 accident where she told police she had no injuries. Per prosecutors in the social security and bank fraud case, a claim was submitted to her insurance company for $16k.

She's pleaded not guilty, with her attorney alleging that she is being unfairly targeted because of her celebrity. The legal drama is playing out on Season 10 of the show. Her lawyers say it's a misunderstanding.

Additionally, Williams was also accused of claiming her niece and nephew as dependents on her taxes. The court filings note she did so "despite not providing for their care or expenses, to fraudulently increase the amount of the tax refund to which [Williams] was entitled." She's currently wearing an ankle monitoring device, which she says has cost her business deals. She recently asked to have the monitor removed, noting that Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line reneged on their offer for her to be a brand ambassador because the monitor would be visible and difficult to hide in photos. As a result, Williams says she lost $30k in revenue from that one deal.

In July 2022, she was accused of violating the terms of her release by leaving the state without permission, and had to surrender her passport as a result.